Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Lands on DL
Betts was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a left abdominal strain; the move is retroactive to May 29.
Betts hasn't been able to take the field since Saturday, so he'll head to the disabled list in order to save the Red Sox from playing with a short bench. Manager Alex Cora stated throughout the week that the injury isn't serious, and that if it were the playoffs, he'd be in the starting lineup. Betts will be available to come off the DL starting June 8 against the White Sox. In his absence, J.D. Martinez and Brock Holt are expected to see more playing time.
