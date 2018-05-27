Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Late scratch from lineup
Betts was a late scratch from the Boston lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta due to an undisclosed reason, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Betts was slated to bat leadoff and man right field before the Red Sox announced his removal from the lineup approximately five minutes before first pitch. Andrew Benintendi will now serve as the Red Sox's table setter, while utility man Blake Swihart comes off the bench to pick up a start in the outfield. The Red Sox should provide an explanation behind Betts' absence shortly, but there was no indication he picked up an injury during Saturday's contest.
