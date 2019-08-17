Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Launches 21st homer

Betts went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 9-1 win over the Orioles.

The 26-year-old has been struggling in August, hitting .224 (13-for-58) through 15 games, but Betts does have three homers, eight RBI and 12 runs on the month. On the year, he's still slashing a robust .282/.388/.498 with 21 home runs, 12 steals, 64 RBI and an MLB-leading 112 runs.