Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Launches first spring homer
Betts went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored in Saturday's game against the Braves.
There's been little drama to Betts' spring -- unlike last year when he endured a seven-game hitless streak to start the Grapefruit League. He's batting .296 with three extra-base hits. The 2018 AL MVP will be hitting out of the two-hole, where in theory he'll get more at-bats with men on base and an opportunity to get back to 100 RBI. He knocked in 113 and 102 runs in 2016 and 2017, respectively, before dropping down to 80 last year when he was predominantly the leadoff hitter.
