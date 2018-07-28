Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Launches walkoff blast against Twins

Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Twins.

His 25th homer of the year was a big one, as Betts sent a Matt Belisle fastball over the Green Monster for a walkoff shot. He's now one steal away from his third straight 20-20 campaign, and Betts' .345/.432/.664 slash line has him firmly in the conversation for the AL MVP award with two months remaining on the schedule.