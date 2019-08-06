Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Leading off Tuesday

Betts (shin) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Royals, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Betts was lifted as a precaution from Monday's series opener after he fouled a ball off his left shin, but as expected, he'll be back in action Tuesday. He's batting .283 with 19 homers and 59 RBI over 113 games this season for Boston.

