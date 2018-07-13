Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Leads victory with grand slam

Betts went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI in Thursday's 6-4 win over Toronto.

Betts went to battle with Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ in the fourth inning, eventually drilling a grand slam during a 13-pitch at-bat that would send Happ packing. The 25-year-old outfielder remains one of the top fantasy players in baseball with an incredible .352/.440/.683 slash line, 49 extra-base hits and 76 runs scored.