Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Leads victory with grand slam
Betts went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBI in Thursday's 6-4 win over Toronto.
Betts went to battle with Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ in the fourth inning, eventually drilling a grand slam during a 13-pitch at-bat that would send Happ packing. The 25-year-old outfielder remains one of the top fantasy players in baseball with an incredible .352/.440/.683 slash line, 49 extra-base hits and 76 runs scored.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart