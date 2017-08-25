Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Leaves game after running into wall
Betts left Thursday's game with an undisclosed injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe
Betts ran into the wall making a play early in the game, but stayed in through the bottom of the seventh inning. By the time Betts was pulled, the Red Sox were already trailing 11-4, so this may be more of a preventative measure than anything else. Consider Betts day-to-day until the training staff is able to get a complete look at him.
