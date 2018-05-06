Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Leaves game early

Betts was an early exit from Sunday's matchup against Texas due to an apparent right arm/shoulder injury, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Betts and the Red Sox have a team day off Monday, so this is likely management just being overly cautious with the red-hot star. He was struck in the right shoulder blade with an errant throw, but remained at first base for the the duration of the inning. Betts then failed to return to the field in the following frame. Look for an update on his status in the near future, but in the menatime, Blake Swihart will enter the game to replace him in the outfield.