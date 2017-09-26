Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Leaves with wrist pain
Betts left Monday's game in the eighth inning with left wrist pain, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Betts was 2-for-3 with two RBI before he was lifted for Andrew Benintendi. Hopefully this was just precautionary considering the Red Sox have their division crown wrapped up; consider him day-to-day until further evaluations can be made.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Game-changer in Sunday's win•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Rips triple, homer in win over O's•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Monday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Dealing with thumb contusion•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...