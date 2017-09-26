Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Leaves with wrist pain

Betts left Monday's game in the eighth inning with left wrist pain, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Betts was 2-for-3 with two RBI before he was lifted for Andrew Benintendi. Hopefully this was just precautionary considering the Red Sox have their division crown wrapped up; consider him day-to-day until further evaluations can be made.

