Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Legs out two triples

Betts went 2-for-4 with two triples, two RBI, one walk and two runs scored in Friday's loss to Toronto.

Betts drove in a pair on a triple in the second inning, but the Red Sox would ultimately get blown out 13-7. He's off to a hot start in July, going 18-for-44 with three homers and eight RBI over 12 games. Betts has compiled a stellar .357/.445/.697 slash line as the first half of the season draws to a close.