Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Limps off field

Betts limped off the field with a trainer after scoring a run in the first inning of Saturday's game against Baltimore, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.

It appears as though Manny Machado's relay throw struck Betts as he was coming in and caused him to jam his leg at the plate during a collision with catcher Chance Sisco. There has been no word as to whether Betts will be removed from the contest or if he's staying in the game at this point.