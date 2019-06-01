Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Locked into leadoff role

Betts will lead off for the Red Sox the rest of the season, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Betts led off 131 times for the World Series winners last season but had only done so 10 times this year, with the Red Sox experimenting with Andrew Benintendi in the role. That experiment is now officially over. Betts should see a slight uptick in runs and stolen base opportunities and a slight downtick in RBI, though he'd been primarily batting second, so he shouldn't see his profile change too much.