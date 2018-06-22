Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Makes adjustment, hits homer
Betts went 3-for-6 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Twins.
Betts walloped an outside fastball, sending it the opposite way for his 19th homer of the season. He entered the day having gone 7-for-31 (.226) with one extra-base hit in the eight games he's played since coming off the disabled list, but told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com that he spotted something while watching video prior to the game. "We went and looked at some video and kind of compared it to what I was doing before my injury. It made a lot of sense when we sat down and talked for a couple minutes," said Betts, who wouldn't divulge any specifics.
