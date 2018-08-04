Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Makes emergency infield appearance

Betts moved from right field to second base for six innings during Friday's 4-1 win over the Yankees, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Betts moved to the infield Friday after Ian Kinsler (hamstring) left the game after one inning. With Eduardo Nunez (third base) and Brock Holt (shortstop) covering for injured starters Rafael Devers (hamstring, DL) and Xander Bogaerts (wrist, day-to-day), Betts lobbied for a chance to play second base. That was the position he played most when coming up through the organization, but moved to the outfield with Dustin Pedroia entrenched at second base. Manager Alex Cora said Betts is an option to play second base going forward, although only in an emergency situation. The Red Sox recalled Tony Rena from Triple-A Pawtucket for infield depth, so Betts should remain in the outfield for now.