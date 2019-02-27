Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Making spring debut

Betts will start in right field and bat second in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The reigning American League MVP will make his 2019 debut Wednesday after the Red Sox elected to ease him into the spring following a banner campaign. Betts hit exclusively out of the leadoff spot as part of a potent offense in 2018, but he's expected to cede those duties to Andrew Benintendi this season and move into the two hole. The one-spot drop in the order shouldn't provide much of a drag on Betts' stolen-base and run-scoring/run-producing opportunities.