Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Mashes three homers Wednesday

Betts went 4-for-4 with three solo homers Wednesday against the Royals.

Betts exploded in his return to the starting lineup following a three-game absence due to hamstring tightness. The 25-year-old opened the game with a single before going deep in his next three at-bats -- all off Danny Duffy. This was his second three-homer game of the season and the fourth of his career, pushing him past Ted Williams for the most in team history. Betts has been on a tear so far this season, hitting an impressive .365/.451/.823 with 11 homers and three stolen bases through 26 games.