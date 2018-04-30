Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Misses second straight game

Betts (hamstring) is out of the lineup for the second straight day Monday against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Betts left Saturday's game with hamstring tightness, and while the exit was considered precautionary, he's now out of the lineup for the second straight day. Manager Alex Cora said that Betts would be playing if the game were in September or October, though, so a trip to the disabled list appears unlikely.

