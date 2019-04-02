Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Moves back to leadoff
Betts has been moved to the leadoff spot in the order, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Betts, who batted leadoff Sunday when Boston scored eight runs, moves back to a role with which he's very familiar. Andrew Benintendi, who was dropped to the two hole, went 2-for-12 with two walks as the leadoff hitting to start the season. "It's not that this is going to be our lineup every day," manager Alex Cora said. "We're going to stay with those two on top. But you start watching the game, it's like OK, this makes sense. With this team it makes sense. We'll roll with it." No amount lineup tinkering would have helped Monday as Boston was shut out, 7-0, and held to four hits by Oakland pitching.
