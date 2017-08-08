Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Moves into cleanup spot

Betts will bat cleanup and man right field Tuesday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

With Dustin Pedroia (knee) back from the 10-day disabled list, the Red Sox will roll out a new-look lineup featuring the newly acquired Eduardo Nunez as the leadoff man and Pedroia in the two hole, resulting in Betts sliding down into a run-producing role. The absence of Hanley Ramirez (oblique) creates a void in the heart of the order that Betts is more than capable of filling, but it's expected that Betts will move back to the leadoff role once Ramirez returns to action, perhaps as soon as Wednesday.