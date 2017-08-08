Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Moves into cleanup spot
Betts will bat cleanup and man right field Tuesday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With Dustin Pedroia (knee) back from the 10-day disabled list, the Red Sox will roll out a new-look lineup featuring the newly acquired Eduardo Nunez as the leadoff man and Pedroia in the two hole, resulting in Betts sliding down into a run-producing role. The absence of Hanley Ramirez (oblique) creates a void in the heart of the order that Betts is more than capable of filling, but it's expected that Betts will move back to the leadoff role once Ramirez returns to action, perhaps as soon as Wednesday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Receives rare day off Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Hits 18th homer Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Drives home three in win•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Homers in doubleheader nightcap•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Steals base, scores tying run•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...