Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Moving to second in order

Manager Alex Cora said Betts will hit second in 2019, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Betts and Andrew Benintendi will swap places in the order in an attempt to maximize Betts' value. The 2018 AL MVP hit a ridiculous .346/.438/.640 with 32 homers and 30 stolen bases across 136 games, though he failed to reach 100 RBI for the first time in three seasons given his placement atop the order. Shifting Betts to the No. 2 hole should allow the star to contribute more evenly across the board in 2019 (after racking up 129 runs compared to 80 RBI).