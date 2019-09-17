Red Sox's Mookie Betts: MRI shows no serious issues

Betts' MRI on his foot revealed nothing worse than inflammation Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The issue has kept Betts out since Thursday. Even with an updated diagnosis, he remains without a clear timeline, as his next steps will be determined by his symptoms. He hopes to play again this season, though the Red Sox are nine games out of a playoff spot with 13 left to play, so they have little reason to rush him back.