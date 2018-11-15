Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Named AL MVP

Betts was named the 2018 American League Most Valuable Player on Thursday.

The awards keep piling up for Betts, who was also honored with a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger for his stellar 2018 campaign. The 26-year-old was incredible across the board for the World Series champs, joining the 30-30 club (32 homers, 30 stolen bases) while leading the majors in batting average (.346), slugging percentage (.640) and runs scored (129). Betts has solidified himself as one of the bonafide five-tool superstars in the league.

More News
Our Latest Stories