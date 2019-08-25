Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Nine-game hitting streak

Betts went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Betts drove in Boston's first run of the night, singling home Brock Holt in the top of the third. The base knock extended Betts' hitting streak to nine games, during which he's compiled 11 runs, five RBI, a home run and a stolen base. He'll look to extend the streak in the series finale Sunday, when he'll start in right field and occupy the leadoff spot.