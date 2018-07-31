Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Betts is out of the lineup against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Betts will receive a rare day off after going 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts during Monday's victory. J.D. Martinez will man right field in his stead, which Brock Holt gets the nod at the DH spot.

