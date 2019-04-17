Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Okay after crash

Betts said his right wrist was fine after he crashed into the right-field wall trying to catch a home run in the sixth inning of Tuesday's 8-0 loss to the Yankees, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. "It's fine, just took a couple seconds to loosen up or whatever," said Betts. "It's fine."

Betts added that the wrist did not have an impact on his swing later in the game. He's expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale ahead of the team's off-day Thursday.