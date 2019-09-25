Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: On bench Wednesday

Betts (foot) will sit Wednesday against Texas, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Betts left Tuesday's game with a sore left foot, the same injury which caused him to miss five games earlier in the month. It's possible he winds up getting shut down for the season, though the Red Sox have yet to announce such a move. Gorkys Hernandez will be the right fielder in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories