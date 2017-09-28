Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Optimistic about playing Thursday

Betts (wrist) said he thinks he'll play Thursday against the Astros, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Betts has been sidelined with a minor wrist injury, but he thinks he'll be ready to return to action after sitting out the previous two contests. He was apparently available to pinch hit Wednesday, though he didn't end up getting an opportunity.

