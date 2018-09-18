Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out due to wet conditions

Betts (side) would have started Tuesday against the Yankees if not for a wet field, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Betts was originally expected to be in the lineup Tuesday, and it sounds as though his absence is not due to any serious setback. The Red Sox can afford to be cautious with their star outfielder with the division all but wrapped up, but it doesn't sound as though he's likely to miss many more games.

More News
Our Latest Stories