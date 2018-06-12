Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out of lineup Tuesday

Betts is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Betts went 1-for-5 in his surprise return from the disabled list Monday, but he'll get the night off Tuesday as the Red Sox look to ease him back into action after a 14-game absence. J.D. Martinez will occupy an outfield spot in his absence, allowing Eduardo Nunez to slot into the lineup as the designated hitter.