Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out of lineup Tuesday
Better (wrist) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Betts was removed from Monday's game with wrist pain, and while the issue isn't expected to be anything overly serious, it will keep him out for Tuesday's contest. He's expected to have his wrist examined Tuesday, after which there will hopefully be a clearer idea regarding the severity of the ailment. In the meantime, Chris Young will start in right field and bat second in his stead.
