Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out of lineup Wednesday
Betts is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Betts will take a seat for just the first time since the opening week of the season, as Brock Holt draws the start in right while batting leadoff for the series finale. During Tuesday's extra-inning loss, Betts went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts, and will get the day off to clear his head before the team begins a three-game set against the Royals on Friday.
More News
