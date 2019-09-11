Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out of lineup

Betts is out of the lineup as expected Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Betts appears to be having just a routine day off, a rare occasion for the star outfielder. Brock Holt moves out to right field in his absence, batting leadoff, with Marco Hernandez starting at second base.

