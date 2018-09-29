Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out of Saturday's lineup

Betts is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Betts will take a seat after going 1-for-3 with two walks and a pair of runs scored during Friday's series opener. In his place, Blake Swihart will start in right field and bat eighth.

