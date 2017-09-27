Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Betts (wrist) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Betts will sit out Wednesday so that his bout of wrist inflammation can subside. Betts isn't expected to miss much time, so consider him day-to-day until he's back in action. Rajai Davis is starting in right field and hitting eighth Wednesday with Betts out of the lineup.
