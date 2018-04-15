Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out Sunday with bruised foot

Betts (foot) is out of Sunday's lineup against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

X-rays on his foot were negative, so he is just dealing with a bruise, but it is significant enough to hold him out of the finale against the O's. J.D. Martinez will move to the outfield while Hanley Ramirez gets the start at designated hitter.

