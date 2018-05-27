Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out Sunday with left side tightness

The Red Sox clarified that Betts was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Braves due to left side tightness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The team is viewing Betts as day-to-day, offering hope that his absence Sunday may only be precautionary and a trip to the disabled list isn't in store for the early AL MVP frontrunner. Blake Swihart entered the lineup in left field Sunday after Betts was scratched from the lineup. Betts will presumably be reevaluated early Monday before the Red Sox determine if he's fit to play in their series opener with the Blue Jays later that afternoon.