Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Picks up 12th steal
Betts went 0-for-3 with a walk and stolen base in a 5-0 loss against the Orioles.
Overall, it wasn't a very productive day for Betts, but he did swipe his 12th bag of the season. While this was his third steal of July, Betts will have to really pick up his pace to match his 30 stolen bases from last season. His four straight seasons with at least 21 steals is also in jeopardy. Betts is batting .285 with 15 home runs, 47 RBI and 88 runs in 386 at-bats this season.
