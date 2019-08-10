Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Planned day off Sunday

Betts will get a planned day off Sunday against the Angels, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Rafael Devers and Andrew Benintendi are getting planned days off Saturday, and Betts will get one in the final game of this weekend's series. This will probably be his last day off this season until the Red Sox are eliminated from postseason contention.

