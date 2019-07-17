Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Productive at the dish

Betts went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Betts delivered a two-RBI single in the fifth inning and later came around to score in the same frame, accounting for much of the team's offense Tuesday. Though he hasn't homered since June 24, Betts has managed six multi-hit efforts in 11 July starts, raising his batting average from .265 to .281. Betts is currently getting on base at a .396 clip while slugging .473 across 442 plate appearances for the season.