Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Quiet start

Betts went 1-for-5 in Friday's win over the Mariners and has four singles in 10 at-bats to open the season.

It's a relatively quiet start to 2019 for Betts, the reigning AL MVP who is hitting second in the order and should approach 700 plate appearances if he stays healthy. He'll remain in the upper third of Boston's order.

