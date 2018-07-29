Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Reaches 20-20 mark

Betts went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Twins.

The 25-year-old has been on fire in July, hitting .359 (33-for-92) with 13 extra-base hits (six doubles, two triples and five homers), 15 RBI, 19 runs and five steals in 22 games. The stolen bases also give Betts an even 20 on the year, and his third straight 20-20 campaign.