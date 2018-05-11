Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Reaches base four times
Betts went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Yankees.
Betts rebounded from a hitless performance on Wednesday by producing across the board on Thursday. He has done that all season and leads the American League in batting average, home runs and runs scored.
