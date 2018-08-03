Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Reaches base six times

Betts went 4-for-4 with a double, two walks, a stolen base, three runs scored and one RBI in the 15-7 win over the Yankees on Thursday.

The 5-foot-9 outfielder continues to flat-out terrorize opposing pitching this season. He has 56 extra-base hits, 21 stolen bases and a 1.085 OPS in 411 plate appearances in 2018. Betts is one of the American League's top MVP candidates and arguably the most complete fantasy player in baseball.