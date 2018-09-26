Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Receives breather in Game 2

Betts is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Betts will head to the bench after going 2-for-2 with a stolen base during Game 1, becoming just the second player in franchise history to post a season with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases. In his place, Blake Swihart will man right field and bat fifth.