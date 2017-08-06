Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Receives rare day off Sunday
Betts is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Drellich of CSN New England
With a team off day on tap Monday, manager John Farrell likely just wanted to build in an extra day of rest for the star outfielder, who had started all but one of the Red Sox's 87 games since the beginning of May. Betts' absence in the series finale will allow veteran Chris Young to pick up a start in right field.
