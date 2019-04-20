Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Records multiple hits

Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-4 victory against the Rays on Friday.

After an 0-for-10 stretch over the last three games, Betts was on the verge of falling below the Mendoza Line. The two hits Friday ensures that didn't happen. This was also Betts' first multi-hit game since April 5. The 2018 MVP is now batting .216 with four homers, eight RBI and 15 runs with one stolen base in 74 at-bats.