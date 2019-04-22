Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Red Sox-Tigers postponed

Betts and the Red Sox won't play Monday against the Tigers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Boston, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. After a slow start to the season, Betts has recorded multiple hits in three straight games, going 6-for-12 with a homer and 2:1 BB:K in those contests.