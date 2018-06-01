Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Remains on bench Friday
Betts (side) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Betts will be out of the lineup for the sixth consecutive game with tightness in his left side. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it's more of a problem than the Red Sox initially thought as the 25-year-old was originally only expected to miss a few games.
