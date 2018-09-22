Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Remains out of lineup

Betts isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against the Indians, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Betts will receive another off day as he'll be held out of the first two games of the weekend series. J.D. Martinez will shift to right field and Mitch Moreland will slot in as the designated hitter with Betts on the bench.

